G2 Esports star ends CS:GO as FACEIT’s best player

CS:GO officially came to an end on Sept. 27, after it disappeared for good for the official Counter-Strike 2 release. It turns out that none other than G2 Esports’ wonder kid has ended CS:GO as the best FACEIT player.

When CS:GO finished on Wednesday, m0NESY was the best-rated player on the popular third-party platform. The Russian player boasted 7,200 ELO, with almost 5,000 matches played and a win rate of 63 percent.

Congratulations to @G2M0nesy on finishing CS:GO as the #1 Elo player on FACEIT! 🔥



We salute your 190,000 minutes of pure grind and unmatched commitment. You are an incredible ambassador for the game and already inspire thousands to challenge their game to its limits. pic.twitter.com/e5sRTqxmKR — FACEIT CS2 (@FACEITcs) September 27, 2023

His 4,970 matches converted to 190,000 minutes spent on FACEIT, which is roughly around 3,166 hours, or 131 days. That’s a massive amount of time played on FACEIT alone for a kid who only turned 18 this May.

For comparison, the undisputed GOAT of CS:GO, Natus Vincere’s s1mple, spent almost 1,000 days playing the game alone. So while m0NESY still has a lot to make up for to catch the Ukrainian star, at this rate, it’s more than possible.

In the eyes of many, m0NESY is seen as the next GOAT of Counter-Strike if he maintains his brilliant level in CS2. With G2, the 18-year-old already boasts a few significant trophies, including IEM Katowice 2023 and IEM Cologne 2023, two of the biggest tournaments in the Counter-Strike cycle next to the Majors.

G2 has had a shaky year so far, claiming two of the mentioned trophies, but falling short in many other events. Although if m0NESY keeps up his great form alongside other stars like NiKo and huNter-, nothing is impossible for the European squad.

It’ll be a while before we see m0NESY or another G2 player streaming CS2 since the team are currently competing in ESL Pro League Season 18. They will face MOUZ in the quarterfinals on Sept. 28. The tournament is still continuing on CS:GO despite CS2’s official release.

About the author