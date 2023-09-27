S1mple spent a mindblowing amount of time playing CS:GO

With Counter-Strike 2‘s release imminent, players are starting to bid farewell to CS:GO, which inevitably is going to make place for the new game. On Sept. 26, ESL somewhat did so by sharing how many hours s1mple, the true GOAT, has spent playing CS:GO.

In their Twitter post, the tournament organizer revealed that the Ukrainian player has spent 23,476 hours in the game so far. This averages around six hours a day since the game’s release. It also converts to 978 days since CS:GO went live in 2012, which is a truly spectacular number.

.@s1mpleO has had CS:GO open for almost 6 hours a day for the last 11 years 😳 pic.twitter.com/qQdnYdjTzD — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) September 26, 2023

Nevertheless, such numbers are expected from a player like s1mple. The 25-year-old has been an active player since 2013, making a name for himself in 2014 and 2015, when he played for HellRaisers and FlipSid3 Tactics, respectively.

Since then, s1mple has worked tirelessly to become the undisputed GOAT of Counter-Strike. Since 2016, the Ukrainian has been playing under Natus Vincere’s banner. He has led the Ukrainian organization to numerous trophies, including PGL Major Stockholm 2021, which was won during the NAVI era, where they dominated the scene.

On top of that, s1mple has been heavily recognized as the best player to ever touch CS:GO, and with CS2‘s release around the corner, it likely won’t change. He’s the only pro to reach first place in HLTV’s Best of the Year three times, by winning the trophy in 2022, 2021, and 2018.

So, all in all, while spending almost three years in CS:GO alone for the past 11 years sounds impressive, you are expected to commit if you display a level of s1mple. We’re certain when CS2 (hopefully) launches on Sept. 27, s1mple will be leading the race for most hours in that game as well.

About the author