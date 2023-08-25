ESL Pro League season 18 CS:GO: Scores, brackets, results

Nearly all of the best CS:GO teams in the world will fly to Malta to attend the $850,000 ESL Pro League season 18, which will run from Aug. 30 to Oct. 1.

If you can’t watch all matches, there’s no better way to keep up with ESL Pro League season 18 than regularly checking the scores, brackets, and results.

The 32 teams in attendance have been split into four triple-elimination format groups and only the top four of each group will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All of the ESL Pro League season 18 matches will be the best-of-three series, except the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five.

Without further ado, here are the brackets, schedule, results, and scores for ESL Pro League season 18. This could be the final tier-one tournament played in CS:GO as we’re getting close to CS2‘s worldwide release.

ESL Pro League season 18 group stage brackets

ESL Pro League season 18 group stage schedule, scores, and results

All times are listed in Central Time (CT) and are susceptible to delays.

Group A – Aug. 30

9am: FURIA vs. Movistar Riders Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.

9am: GamerLegion vs. Grayhound Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.

12:30pm: Astralis vs. NiP Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.

12:30pm: Vitality vs. ORKS Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.



Group A – Aug. 31

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket quarterfinals, loser drops to lower bracket quarterfinals.

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket quarterfinals, loser drops to lower bracket quarterfinals.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the upper bracket final, loser drops to the mid bracket quarterfinals.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the upper bracket final, loser drops to the mid bracket quarterfinals.



Group A – Sept. 1

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket semifinals, loser drops to the lower bracket semifinals.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket semifinals, loser drops to the lower bracket semifinals.



Group A – Sept. 2

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the lower bracket semifinals, loser is eliminated.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for the round of 16, loser drops to the lower bracket final.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the lower bracket semifinals, loser is eliminated.



Group A – Sept. 3

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the lower bracket final, loser is eliminated.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for the quarterfinals, loser qualifies for the round of 12.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for the round of 16, loser is eliminated.



Group B – Sept. 6

9am: Monte vs. BIG Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.

9am: Heroic vs. Rooster Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.

12:30pm: ENCE vs. EG Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.

12:30pm: MOUZ vs. MIBR Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.



Group B – Sept. 7

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket quarterfinals, loser drops to lower bracket quarterfinals.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket quarterfinals, loser drops to lower bracket quarterfinals.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the upper bracket final, loser drops to the mid bracket quarterfinals.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the upper bracket final, loser drops to the mid bracket quarterfinals.



Group B – Sept. 8

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket semifinals, loser drops to the lower bracket semifinals.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket semifinals, loser drops to the lower bracket semifinals.



Group B – Sept. 9

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the lower bracket semifinals, loser is eliminated.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for the round of 16, loser drops to the lower bracket final.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the lower bracket semifinals, loser is eliminated.



Group B – Sept. 10

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the lower bracket final, loser is eliminated.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for the quarterfinals, loser qualifies for the round of 12.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for the round of 16, loser is eliminated.



Group C – Sept. 13

9am: NAVI vs. 5yclone Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.

9am: Apeks vs. M80 Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.

12:30pm: FaZe vs. 9z Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.

12:30pm: Imperial vs. Fnatic Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.



Group C – Sept. 14

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket quarterfinals, loser drops to lower bracket quarterfinals.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket quarterfinals, loser drops to lower bracket quarterfinals.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the upper bracket final, loser drops to the mid bracket quarterfinals.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the upper bracket final, loser drops to the mid bracket quarterfinals.



Group C – Sept. 15

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket semifinals, loser drops to the lower bracket semifinals.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket semifinals, loser drops to the lower bracket semifinals.



Group C – Sept. 16

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the lower bracket semifinals, loser is eliminated.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for the round of 16, loser drops to the lower bracket final.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the lower bracket semifinals, loser is eliminated.



Group C – Sept. 17

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the lower bracket final, loser is eliminated.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for the quarterfinals, loser qualifies for the round of 12.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for the round of 16, loser is eliminated.



Group D – Sept. 20

9am: Liquid vs. VP Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.

9am: G2 vs. Lynn Vision Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.

12:30pm: 9INE vs. Complexity Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.

12:30pm: C9 vs. Eternal Fire Winner advances to the upper bracket semifinals, loser drops to mid bracket round one.



Group D – Sept. 21

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket quarterfinals, loser drops to lower bracket quarterfinals.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket quarterfinals, loser drops to lower bracket quarterfinals.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the upper bracket final, loser drops to the mid bracket quarterfinals.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the upper bracket final, loser drops to the mid bracket quarterfinals.



Group D – Sept. 22

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket semifinals, loser drops to the lower bracket semifinals.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the mid bracket semifinals, loser drops to the lower bracket semifinals.



Group D – Sept. 23

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the lower bracket semifinals, loser is eliminated.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for the round of 16, loser drops to the lower bracket final.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the lower bracket semifinals, loser is eliminated.



Group D – Sept. 24

5:30am: TBD vs. TBD Winner moves to the lower bracket final, loser is eliminated.

9am: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for the quarterfinals, loser qualifies for the round of 12.

12:30pm: TBD vs. TBD Winner qualifies for the round of 16, loser is eliminated.



