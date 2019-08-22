Fnatic reportedly in talks to sign friberg

Fnatic is discussing the possibility of signing Heroic’s veteran CS:GO player Adam Friberg, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

The Swedish roster was decreased to three men yesterday when the organization decided to bench in-game leader Richard “Xizt” Landström and AWPer Simon “twist” Eliasson.

DeKay’s report also says that friberg is expected to leave Heroic regardless of whether the deal with Fnatic goes through. The Danish organization replaced Niels-Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen with Johannes “b0RUP” Borup earlier this week.

Friberg has been playing for Heroic since May 2018 after he left OpTic Gaming. He helped Heroic break into the top 15 in HLTV’s rankings during the first part of the season after the team placed top eight at the ESL Pro League season nine finals in June and ESL One Cologne in July.

Heroic reportedly reached out to various players to replace friberg, including OpTic René “cajunb” Borg and free agent Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer, who already played for Heroic from 2016 to 2018.

Friberg was part of the NiP roster that dominated the early days of CS:GO in 2012 and 2013. He won a Major with the Ninjas at ESL One Cologne in August 2014 and stayed with NiP until July 2017.

Fnatic’s team director Andreas Samuelsson said in an AMA on the CS:GO subreddit that Fnatic is looking to sign at least one young player and will also try to get an in-game leader. Friberg doesn’t fit either of those options, but he was the captain of OpTic for some time.

Fnatic will most likely finalize its roster after the upcoming StarLadder Berlin Major, which the organization didn’t qualify for. The Swedish team isn’t scheduled to play in any tournament over the next weeks.