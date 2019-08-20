Heroic replaces NaToSaphiX with b0RUP

Johannes “b0RUP” Borup is joining Heroic’s CS:GO team in place of Niels-Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen, the organization announced today.

NaToSaphiX was dismissed after just three months on the roster. He averaged a 0.92 LAN rating during his stint with Heroic and helped the team finish top eight at the ESL Pro League season nine finals in June and ESL One Cologne in July.

Heroic on Twitter To continue our quest, a new hero must emerge. Effective today, Johannes is now a part of the organisation fighting with the rest of the team under the leadership of Benjamin “blameF” Bremer to conquer tournaments across the globe. Read More: https://t.co/2wfH6y87gZ

Heroic’s in-game leader Benjamin “blameF” Bremer said they made the change because of the team’s roles.

“We had a very good but short run with NaToSaphiX,” BlameF said. “Unfortunately the roles didn’t pan out the way we wanted, and therefore we have made the decision to try someone else.”

B0RUP is just 19 years old, but he’s been in the Danish scene for a while. He played for Fragsters in 2016, Tricked in 2016 and 2017, North Academy in 2017 and 2018, and returned to Tricked last year in May.

The team rose through HLTV’s rankings and peaked at 18th after placing top four at DreamHack Open Summer in June and second at Good Game League in July, where they lost to G2.

BlameF said b0RUP has the potential to become a star player.

“I think Heroic is the right environment for him to reach his top potential. We’re coming for you, top five [ranking],” BlameF said.

Although Heroic won’t play at the upcoming StarLadder Berlin Major, the Danish team are scheduled to compete in the European Champions Cup league, which starts in September.