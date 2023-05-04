CS:GO legend promises to bike 1,000 miles to Paris if 9INE reach BLAST Major playoffs

Former Virtus Pro CS:GO star pashaBiceps vowed to go on a bike trip all the way from Poland to Paris, which is roughly 1,000 miles, in case his fellow countrymen in 9INE advance to the playoffs of BLAST Paris Major.

Any veteran CS:GO fan out there knows that former professional player pasha is one of the most athletic personalities in esports, but this task will likely challenge his body as nothing else did. Going 1,000 miles on a bike should be much harder than fighting, which has become one of pasha’s hobbies since 2022. Should 9INE make it through the Champions Stage, we’ll be able to watch pasha’s whole journey as he’ll be live streaming this outrageous bike ride.

Related: BLAST Paris CS:GO Major: Full schedule

The reason behind doing such a challenge is likely tied to 9INE being the first Polish team to qualify for a CS:GO Major in nearly five years. The all-Polish team headlined by former ENCE primary sniper Aleksander “hades” Miskiewicz surprised just about everybody during the Europe RMR in April, in which they made it past tier-one teams BIG, G2, and Vitality to book their BLAST Paris Major spot.

Also, because 9INE will begin their BLAST Paris Major run at the Legends Stage on May 13, which is one phase ahead of the Challengers Stage, it’s more likely that they can reach the playoffs. The Polish team still lack experience in big tournaments as they’re a tier-two team, but with some favorable draws and success in the best-of-one matches, it’s entirely possible they can make the playoffs.

Pasha’s promise could serve as extra motivation for 9INE, who certainly looked up to the former VP player when they were at the start of their careers. Pasha helped VP to win several titles, including the EMS One Katowice Major in 2014, which remains Poland’s only Major trophy.