PashaBiceps wins debut MMA fight

The CS:GO legend beat his opponent in just two rounds.

Former CS:GO pro Jarosław “pashaBiceps” Jarzabkowski won his fighting debut in the Polish gala High League Two.

PashaBiceps is a CS:GO legend who won numerous titles with the Polish group “Golden Five,” which played under the banner of the CIS organization Virtus Pro from 2014 to 2018. The group won one Major title in CS:GO: EMS One Katowice 2014. In 2018, he retired from professional gaming and turned to streaming, currently representing Team Liquid.

The 33-year-old has always been known for breaking a common gamer stereotype, oftentimes showcasing his healthy lifestyle and physical form that came as a result. Despite making a name for himself as a skilled pro player, he also gained a reputation as an influencer in the esports industry who stressed the importance of taking care of yourself.

Since he retired, pashaBiceps teased his fans many times about starting a career in fighting sports, like boxing or MMA. And this past weekend, he finally fulfilled his fans’ wishes and took part in the High League Two, a Polish fighting gala.

The Pole starred in the fight of the evening against another Polish influencer and body-builder, Michal “OwcaWK” Owczarzak. The clash was set to use the “dirty boxing formula,” meaning that the two fighters were using small boxing gloves instead of standard ones.

The esports community showed enormous support for the former VP representative. Many organizations and people from the CS:GO scene changed their Twitter profile pictures to a photo of pashaBiceps before the fight.

Our very own Pasha Biceps will make his professional fighting debut today vs. Owca. Card should be starting in the next couple of hours.



WE ARE WITH YOU PAPITO pic.twitter.com/Q1sWnGnkf8 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 5, 2022

The fight was expected to be even and the first round was close. Both fighters went blow for blow, and after three minutes, they took a little break. But when round two started, pashaBiceps quickly took care of his opponent. With one precise punch, he knocked OwcaWK out and won the fight.

Jarek Pasza Światło Zgasza!💪

THANK YOU MY FRIENDS FOR YOUR SUPPORT. pic.twitter.com/BrCx780vIC — paszaBiceps (@paszaBiceps) February 5, 2022

After the clash, esports Twitter was full of congratulations and words of admiration for the former pro.

ALL THE WAY FROM CS

RESPECT PAPITO @paszaBiceps pic.twitter.com/3MU4wW8iap — Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) February 5, 2022

It’s highly likely that pashaBiceps will return to the fighting scene soon with such an entry into the world of fighting sports. And the whole esports community undoubtedly will once again have his back if he does.