CS2 isn’t even out yet and players are already looking for ways to cheat

The search term “CS2 hacks” has had a noticeable spike on Google in the past few days, according to Google Trends. This comes after more players have been granted access to the CS2 beta last week.

Valve welcomed thousands of new players to the CS2 beta after the Aug. 31 update, which mainly added the new Inferno to the game and introduced global and regional leaderboards. And apparently, there are already people looking for ways to cheat on CS2 after that.

Dot Esports was able to spot several websites offering both free and paid hacks for CS2 in a quick search over the internet, including the popular aimbots, wallhacks, and radar hacks. Some cheat developers go as far as to market their product as undetectable.

CS:GO has had a serious problem with cheaters over the 11 years of its existence to the point that thousands of players simply abandoned the official matchmaking to play in third-party services such as FACEIT, ESEA, and Gamers Club because they all employ a better anti-cheating software than Valve’s. Since CS2 was officially announced in March, players are hoping that Valve comes up with a better anti-cheating system for the game.

While it remains unclear if Valve will be able to keep up with the cheaters in CS2, we know that the developers have at least come up with a new feature called VAC Live, which is capable of banning cheaters mere seconds after reports while the match is still running and can cancel matches if a cheater is detected to spare players’ time.

At least one cheater, though, was effectively dodging VAC Live. This means the tool isn’t working perfectly as of now and will likely need adjustments down the road. Valve still has some time, as CS2 is set to release globally this Summer.

