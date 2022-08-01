CLASIA removed from Evil Geniuses due to ‘attitude issues’

The young player has had to step down.

Image via Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses has benched Anthony “CLASIA” Kearney from EG.CA after the CS:GO player was reportedly made inactive to due to “lingering attitude issues that weren’t being handled in a way the team was happy with,” according to Dust2.us.

The 18-year-old player confirmed the report in a post on Twitter today. “I’ve been removed from EG and severely disappointed in myself. I know I am better than what I showed to my teammates and everyone,” CLASIA said.

CLASIA had been playing under EG’s banner since June 2022 when the org signed Capre Diem and Party Astronauts as a part of the Blueprint Project. With a 15-man lineup, EG plans to field different rosters in multiple tournaments, making sure its players won’t experience burnout.

It looks like EG has already found a replacement for CLASIA in Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz. According to a report on July 28, the Canadian is said to be returning to the North American team soon.

This isn’t the only change in EG’s ranks this off-season either. On July 28, Stewie2k announced he was retiring from professional CS:GO to focus on streaming and content creation.