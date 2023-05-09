All CS:GO teams in BLAST Paris Major Legends Stage

The next stage of the final CS:GO Major is quickly approaching, with a great era set to end soon after one last 16-team Swiss stage in the Legends Stage of the BLAST Paris Major, following the conclusion of the Challengers Stage.

The teams that reach the Legends Stage will be seeded against each other and will be looking for three crucial wins to reach the last CS:GO Major playoffs stage. Eight teams earned their spot via exceptional performances in the RMR, while the other eight qualified by securing three wins in the Challengers Stage.

Here are all the teams that have reached the Legends Stage of the BLAST Paris Major.

All teams qualified for the BLAST Paris Major Legends Stage

Here are the teams that directly qualified for the Legends Stage of BLAST Paris via the RMR, including what region they represent. The regional split for each stage of the Major was determined by each region’s performance in the prior Major.

Natus Vincere (EU)

9INE (EU)

FURIA (Americas)

Fnatic (EU)

Heroic (EU)

Into The Breach (EU)

Team Vitality (EU)

Bad News Eagles (EU)

Here are the teams that qualified via the Challengers Stage, including their record and who they defeated.

ENCE (3-0) 16-6 vs. OG 16-9 vs. NiP 2-1 vs. FaZe (FaZe 16-12 on Overpass, ENCE 16-13 on Nuke, ENCE 16-8 on Anubis)

G2 (3-0) 16-11 vs. Mongolz 16-9 vs. Complexity 2-0 vs. Apeks (16-11 on Anubis, 16-13 on Inferno)



The full 16-team field for the Legends Stage has yet to be set. The Legends Stage officially begins on May 13.