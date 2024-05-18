Which is the best Legendary cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Among the countless cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom, there are a select few that are much more powerful than the rest: The Legendary cookies.

These destructive and grandiose cookies are a step above the rest of the competition, providing incredible buffs, a ton of firepower, or incredible durability against the toughest opponents on the battlefield. Whether you’re traveling across the land with your party in Story Mode or clashing with other players in Arena Mode, you will want a couple of Legendary cookies in your squad.

There is, however, one among the Legendary cookies that should be the target for most players as they roll for more and more potential additions to their team. Here is the best Legendary cookie to have on your squad in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Cookie Run: Kingdom‘s best Legendary (May 2024)

A guardian in the night sky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Legendary cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom is Moonlight Cookie. She is one of the five Legendary cookies, a Magic user often placed in the middle lane of a team composition. She is the celestial custodian for the City of Wizards and the sister of Stardust Cookie, a Super Epic with a ton of explosive power in his own right.

Moonlight Cookie: Dream of the Night Sky skill explained

Moonlight Cookie’s skill, Dream of the Night Sky, has her fall asleep as she brings a cavalcade of stars onto her enemies, dealing damage while also applying a team-wide debuff where foes take more damage from all sources.

Afterward, she illuminates the battlefield in moonlight, dealing damage and putting enemies to sleep. Those able to avoid this effect become Drowsy and eventually fall asleep after any resistances time out. When she finally wakes up, she heals herself and also restores health whenever she wakes from any sleep effects from enemy cookies.

Why Moonlight Cookie is the best Legendary in Cookie Run: Kingdom

With great area-of-effect damage, a team-wide sleep effect, and a self-heal to keep herself ready for any length of fight, Moonlight Cookie can be used in a variety of team compositions in almost any game mode. Whether you’re playing through the Story Mode or fighting against other player-built teams in Arena, she has a ton of crowd control, deals a ton of damage, and helps boost her teammates’ own damage profiles.

