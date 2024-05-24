The Secrets of the Silver Kingdom update in Cookie Run: Kingdom released in January introduced a new major antagonist in the game, namely Shadow Milk Cookie. Since then, fans have been eager to know when he’ll launch as a playable character.

With the debut of Mystic Flour Cookie this May, the Beast Cookies are now officially introduced in Cookie Run: Kingdom. They are the five evil counterparts of the Ancient Heroes, all of which became the original owners of the Soul Jams that are currently wielded by the Ancient Rare Cookies. Shadow Milk Cookie is one of those Beasts, and his arrival in the game could well be a metagame-changing move.

But when will he be available in Cookie Run: Kingdom? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Shadow Milk Cookie playable in Cookie Run Kingdom? Estimated arrival date

It’s still unknown when Shadow Milk Cookie will be released as a playable character in Cookie Run Kingdom. But, with the release of Mystic Flour Cookie and the official gradual introduction of the Beast Cookies as playable and collectable Cookies, it’s safe to say we might be getting the anticipated Beast Cookie soon.

The soonest we should get this rare Cookie should be in mid-June, since Devsisters trends to release high-rarity Cookies on a near-monthly basis.

Who is Shadow Milk Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Shadow Milk Cookie is one of the five Beast Cookies who was once delegated as the embodiment of the godly creators in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Shadow Milk Cookie was the first holder of Pure Vanilla Cookie’s Soul Jam, known as the Light of Truth. But he lost it when he was corrupted, where his Virtue of Knowledge became the power of Deceit.

A powerful jester. Image via Devsisters

Shadow Milk Cookie is covered in different shades of blue. He wears a jester-like outfit and holds a staff, which is probably going to be his main weapon.

