What is the Cookie Run Kingdom Comic Creator?

Some online comic creators can be pretty hit or miss when it comes to how much you can do and customize, but Comic Studio is an exception thanks to how well-designed the website is.

There is a huge range of comics you can make on Comic Studio, but one of the options that is gaining a lot of traction at the moment is the Cookie Run Kingdom comic creator, which lets you design new Cookie Run Kingdom-themed panels.

What is the Comic Studio Cookie Run comic creator?

It’s as easy as anything to make your own Cookie-themed comic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cookie Run Kingdom comic creator is an online comic creator on Comic Studio. Comic Studio is a fan-made site mostly maintained, developed, and hosted by online creator and artist syrupyy.

In the FAQ section on Comic Studio’s website, syrupyy explained that they originally made the comic creator as a way of celebrating the Cookie Run Kingdom anniversary. It was made for their friends to use, but it blew up in popularity and is now considered one of the best-made pieces of fan content for the Cookie Run series.

How to use the Cookie Run Kingdom Comic Creator

One of the great things about the Cookie Run Kingdom comic creator is it’s super easy to use. You begin with four blank panels, but you can easily add or take away panels by navigating to the icons in the top right-hand corner. You can even click on the small trash can logo in between the separate panels to create one big panel.

You can also include a range of characters, text bubbles, props, and effects as well as different backgrounds. You will also see that you can filter between items and characters from across the three Cookie Run games, those being Ovenbreak, Kingdom, and Puzzle World.

Make your own Disney comic but with Cookies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are tons of characters that you can include in your comic, including all the Cookies from the games and limited edition cookies that only appeared for a certain amount of time, such as the BTS Cookies and the Disney Cookies.

When it comes to putting one of the Cookies into your comic panels, all you need to do is click on who you want and drag them into the panel and position you want them in. When choosing individual Cookies, various poses will appear, allowing for a huge amount of customization.

Who will make an appearance in your comic? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you look just below the icons for characters, effects, backgrounds, props, and text bubbles, you’ll see that you can also choose from a variety of user-submitted sprites. There are user-made sprites for absolutely everything, making for even more customization possibilities.

The user-made content made me feel more than a little inadequate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As well as user-made sprites, you can also choose from an array of Studio Crossover items. The items under this category come from other themed comic creators across Comic Studio, so you can mix and match your comic. This includes fan-made comic creators for other well-known video game franchises It doesn’t end at gaming, though, as you’ll find comic creators for all sorts of media, such as anime and cartoons. This feature allows for even more varied customization, allowing you to make a range of weird and wonderful crossovers.

When you have finished your comic, all you need to do is navigate to the very top of the webpage, and you will see some different options. You can import, or export your comic or save it to your drafts. You can also post it to Comic Studio directly or share it on social media.

This is why I shouldn’t be allowed to make comics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Cookie Run comic creator is a highly detailed, somewhat addictive, and well-made online comic design tool that you can do a lot with. Check out what I made above as an example of what you can create. I have no explanation as to why I made this comic: It was the first thing that came into my mind when I was trying to create an example comic, which probably says a lot about me.

If you want to make your own Cookie Run comic, then this awesome creator is the ultimate way to do so.

