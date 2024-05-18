How to stop crashing issues in Cookie Run: Kingdom

There are plenty of annoying problems that can plague you in Cookie Run: Kingdom, but none are worse than crashing issues. They can be difficult to troubleshoot if you aren’t sure what to look for.

Players have been reporting that they’ve been dealing with crashing problems ever since the latest Stormbringer update, whether they are loading in and out of battles, opening certain menus, or simply playing the game for too long. There are, however, a few solutions that you can try so that you can finally get back to battling among the crumbs and toppings.

Here are some ways to stop crashing issues in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

All possible Cookie Run: Kingdom crashing solutions

Although the issues might be stemming from the game itself, there are some ways to prevent any issues through some settings on your phone, ensuring you are playing in an ideal environment, and lowering some settings to ensure that your phone can run the game without problems.

Check on your phone’s current storage If your phone is almost full, it can affect your game with some pretty bad lag spikes. Cookie Run will continue to perform poorly until you’re able to free up some space. This also goes for all of your other apps that need significant processing. On iOS devices, you can head over to your Settings, click on the General tab, and press iPhone Storage. You should be able to review large attachments on your phone, along with other apps that might be taking up significant space.

Free up phone memory Close some of your apps that might be running in the background so that Cookie Run is the only app being prioritized by your phone. You can also restart your phone so that the gameplay experience is fresh and without any other issues behind the scenes.

Lower Cookie Run graphic settings Although Cookie Run: Kingdom might not need too much in terms of graphical power, there are still some major sequences that could cause your game to crash. To avoid this, head over to your Settings in the game and lower your game environment settings. Lower your frame rate, drop the resolution, and turn off skill effects and skill videos if necessary.



