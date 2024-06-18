The next chapter of Cookie Run: Kingdom‘s Beast-Yeast storyline is finally here. Dark Cacao Cookie is ready to avenge his fallen Cacao Warriors, but he needs some help from a new cookie that will shake up the upcoming meta for both PvP and PvE: Peach Blossom Cookie.

Joining the game with the June 19 patch, Peach Blossom Cookie will be bringing a ton of utility for any team composition that he joins, whether you’re running a dive composition that needs consistent healing, a DPS-centric team composition that needs to survive an oncoming onslaught, or more. He also has plenty of debuffs and other effects for your foes that should help amplify your own attacks.

If you’re looking to pick up a new healer for your collection, here’s how to get Peach Blossom Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

How to unlock Peach Blossom Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Sweet and ready to save your cookies from harm. Image via Devsisters

Peach Blossom Cookie does not have his own gacha event during this patch, which means you can pull for him across multiple banners. For example, you can pull for him in the regular gacha, the new Nether-Gacha: Light of True Resolution, or the new special Gacha of Fate.

He will, however, have similar cookie probabilities of 0.097 percent for his Soulstone and 0.017 percent for his cookie. As a result, you’ll have to save up a lot of gems to roll for his cookie, which will cost 3,000 gems per pull.

Peach Blossom Cookie: Ability and position

Peach Blossom Cookie is usually positioned in the middle lane as a support for your squad. His cookie ability is Heavenly Fruit, which summons a peach tree that periodically heals your whole team. Peach Bao fruits are also spawned to give additional healing to the cookie with the lowest HP at the time of cast.

Heavenly Fruits are given to allies to increase damage resists, debuff resists, resistance to Apathy, and attack and damage resist buffs when hit by Apathy-based damage. Enemies, on the other hand, will be hit with Unripe Peach Baos, which will deal damage and decrease attack speed and movement speed.

