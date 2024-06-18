Cookie Run Kingdom June 19 patch notes – New cookies, event, and more

After a sobering end to the third episode of Beast-Yeast, Cookie Run: Kingdom enthusiasts are finally getting the triumphant return of Dark Cacao Cookie in the next massive patch.

This upcoming update will feature a plethora of new content, including two new cookies, the next episode to the riveting Beast-Yeast saga, new Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie daily rewards, and a ton of other additions that should excite you for the next chapter in this overarching story of resilience and growth.

Here are the patch notes for Cookie Run: Kingdom‘s June 19 update.

Cookie Run: Kingdom June 19 patch – Full patch notes

All new cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom June 19 patch

Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie – Ancient+

New Ancient+ cookie rarity

Awakened King: Swings his Chocoblade to deal damage, inflict Injury, Fatal Wound, and apply a critical strike resist debuff. After this, Dark Cacao Cookie summons Twin Dragons for a powerful strike, increasing Darkness damage while applying Consuming Darkness and Gloom.

Dragon Lord Cacao Cookie increases allied damage resist, while Charge cookies get increased defense and max HP.

Peach Blossom Cookie – Epic

Heavenly Fruit: Peach Blossom Cookie summons a peach tree that periodically heals the team. The ally with the lowest HP will gain additionally healing, while Heavenly Fruits are given to allies to increase damage resist and debuff resist.

Fruit will grant resistance to Apathy.

Enemies are given Unripe Peach Baos to deal damage, reduce attack speed, and movement speed.

New Gacha: Gacha of Fate

A new Gacha has been added where you can choose a specific cookie theme. There is only one cookie theme available: Resolution and Apathy.

You cannot pull Beast or Ancient+ Soulstones—only cookies.

You can only use Fateful Cookie Cutters and Fateful Cookie Tickets in Gacha of Fate.

Acquire Fateful Cookie Cutters through Beast-Yeast episodes. If you’ve completed multiple episodes, Fateful Cookie Cutters will be sent to your mailbox as compensation. You can gain tickets through various events, but will disappear once the event is over.

New Gacha: Nether-Gacha – Light of True Resolution

Collect Light of True Resolution from events and shops to pull.

Get a guaranteed Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie in every 250 pulls.

Gain extra Light of True Resolution items or Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie Soulstones depending on number of pulls.

Once Nether-Gacha is over, extra Light of True Resolution are converted to coins.

New Magic Candy: Dark Choco Cookie

New skill is called Downpour of Darkness Brings down blades of darkness onto enemies. Deals extra damage, inflicts Darkness-type debuff, and gives teammates increased Darkness-type damage.



World Exploration: Beast-Yeast Ep. 4 – Dark Resolution’s Glorious Return

The fourth episode of Beast-Yeast has finally arrived. Dark Cacao Cookie is hell-bent on avenging the loss of his Dark Cacao warriors at the hands of Mystic Flour Cookie. The stage also has a new battle effect called Yin and Yang, with two different effects for your enemies and your own team alike.

Episode 4 Battle Effect: Yin and Yang

Battle Effect: Yin Allies gain buffs when Yin gauge is full, with increased attack and Darkness-type attacks, damage resist, and healing from channelled darkness for a certain period of time.

Battle Effect: Yang Enemies gain buffs when Yang gauge is full, with increased attack, damage resist, and less damage from Darkness-type attacks.

On some stages, cookies receive Apathy debuff and lose part of max HP when struck by enemies.

Twin Dragons Tactical Skill becomes available from Stage 4-10 onward.

Additional changes

Reward for clearing Beast Raid on Master difficulty is changed from 1,000 Light of Apathy to 1,000 Light of True Resolution.

Cookie Houses can be individually favorited.

Enter the Windmill Garden on a newly leveled building.

Cookie balance changes

Macaron Cookie Base defense increased by 10 percent. Base HP increased by 30 percent. Critical strike chance increased per stack upon using skill: 11.5 percent -> 15 percent

Affogato Cookie Base defense increased by 18 percent. Base HP increased by 30 percent.

Eclair Cookie Base defense increased by 45 percent. Base HP increased by 35 percent. HP Shield duration increased from three seconds to seven seconds.

Cotton Cookie Base defense increased by 35 percent. Base HP increased by 30 percent. Periodic healing upon using skill increased from 20 percent to 27.5 percent at max skill level.

Herb Cookie Base attack increased by 15 percent. Base defense increased by 30 percent. Base HP increased by 40 percent. Healing upon using skill increased from 47.27 percent to 90 percent.



