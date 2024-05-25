Cookie Run: Kingdom characters around a stew.
Best Sorbet Shark Cookie toppings in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Chomp chomp.
If you’ve been wanting to take a bite out of the competition in Cookie Run: Kingdom, then Sorbet Shark Cookie might be a character to try in your next team composition, especially when given the right toppings to boot.

Sorbet Shark Cookie is a friendly merperson who, like many other cookies, wishes to explore the world—but as a pirate. Built as a powerful Ambush character primarily placed in the middle lane, they prioritize attacking the enemy frontline with their Shark Splash skill. They also have a Magic Candy skill that further increases their damage, giving even more firepower as they dive into the action.

Here are the best toppings for Sorbet Shark Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Best Sorbet Shark Cookie toppings build in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Sorbet Shark Cookie in CRK stats
Because you’ll want Sorbet Shark Cookie to deal as much damage as you can, equip five 12+ upgraded Epic-tier Searing Raspberry toppings to boost their output to the limit. You should also try to roll for Raspberry toppings that have damage resistance sub-stats so they don’t immediately die after launching a single attack.

Why should you use Searing Raspberry topping for Sorbet Shark Cookie?

If you plan to run with Sorbet Shark Cookie as a DPS addition for your team, you’ll need to deal as much damage as you can in their first ability run through in a fight. As a result, Searing Raspberry toppings will ensure he gets a good amount of burst in the opening moments of a skirmish so even if he falls, he was able to launch a decent attack.

