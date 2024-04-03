Is Content Warning coming to consoles?

Content Warning was a surprise hit, and fans understandably want to know whether it’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch consoles.

You can’t beat a low-key indie title that goes full Randy Orton and appears out of nowhere. Content Warning is one of the best examples as it has a simple premise, low budget, and millions of players already getting stuck in. Like many breakout hits, Content Warning debuted on Steam to fabulous fanfare, and now the focus has shifted to its possible console launch.

Can you play Content Warning on consoles?

“Hey everyone, welcome to today’s video!” Image via Landfall Publishing

You can’t play Content Warning on consoles, and the developer has given no indication that it’s coming to consoles anytime soon.

Content Warning is in its infancy, and the honeymoon period will be a big test to see whether longevity is an issue, and if the core gameplay loop is sustainable. The horror title going viral is an understatement, as it’s already achieved an all-time peak of well over 200,000 players.

Having said that, Lethal Company reached an all-time peak of 240,817 in December 2023, and a few months into 2024, it’s now averaging around 20-30K players a day—and there’s no console port lined up. Content Warning will likely need a few months on Steam for its creators to see if a console port is a viable option.

Furthermore, a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S port costs money. Content Warning was free to play in its first 24 hours, and is still only $7.99 as a full-price game. At the time of writing, most of its playerbase downloaded the game when it was free, which somewhat skews its community interest and potential viability as a long-term product. Ultimately, the co-op horror game needs time to breathe and play out, so enjoy it on PC, and we’ll have to see if it gets a console version later on.

Until then, enhance your Content Warning experience by learning how to emote, how to throw objects, and most importantly, how to get more views.

