Where is Lost Room 403 in DMZ?

The Intel Exchange mission for the Crown sends Warzone 2 players all over Ashika Island in DMZ. During the quest, not only do you need to find the key for the Lost Room 403, but you’ll also need to find the room itself.

Most keys drop randomly in DMZ, and once you get a hold of one of them, you’ll want to head to their respective locations as soon as possible. This is also the case for the Lost Room 403’s key, and here is where you can find the room if you have the key ready to go.

Where is the Lost Room 403 in DMZ?

The Lost Room 403 is in the west of Ashika Island in DMZ. It’s inside a building between the Beach Club and Town Center.

Screengrab via Activision

In random instances, the building can also appear as a stronghold, meaning you should also prepare a stronghold keycard just in case. Upon entering the building, you’ll be greeted by enemies you’ll need to take out before making your way on. Use the lift cables to reach the second floor, and you’ll find Lost Room 403 on the left part of the hallway.

Where to get the Lost Room 403 key in DMZ

The Lost Room 403 key appears randomly in DMZ. Players can find it while looting or from AI enemies. It’s also possible to get this key by completing the HVT contract.

Lost Room 403 Loot in DMZ

When players enter Lost Room 403 with the key, they’ll be rewarded with cash, weapon caches, and other valuable ground loot. There will be enough loot for more than one person in the room, so visiting this location with friends is highly advised.