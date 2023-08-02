Call of Duty: Warzone’s ever-expanding arsenal of weapons grows each season, and sometimes the guns added are familiar friends to longtime veterans of the franchise. Season five of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone is no different in this regard.

The FR Avancer is a throwback to classic CoD guns like the FAMAS from Black Ops 1 or the FFAR from Black Ops Cold War. This time, it’s invading the MW universe, and that means it’s found in Warzone’s Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel now.

This is the best set of attachments to use on the FR Avancer in Warzone.

Best FR Avancer loadout in Warzone

It needs some good attachments to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: XTEN Ported 290 Recoil Stabilization: +0.80 oz Recoil Control: +0.35 in

XTEN Ported 290 Barrel: 600mm FR Longbore Recoil Steadiness: +0.50 lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40 in

600mm FR Longbore Optic: SZ Recharge-DX Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00 oz Close: +1.80 in

SZ Recharge-DX Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil Stabilization: +0.75 oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40 in

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Why this is the best FR Avancer loadout in Warzone

In Warzone, as it currently stands, the FR Avancer is an average assault rifle when it comes to long-range options in battle royale. It definitely functions better on smaller maps like Ashika Island or Vondel in Resurgence.

This set of attachments will help shore up some of the AR’s biggest weaknesses, including buffs to the gun’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, all of which will help in a big way when it comes to fighting armored enemies in BR.

Right now, I think the FR Avancer functions best as sniper support, a weapon to pair up with another long-range option, or even as a second gun in an auto-shotgun loadout. The FR pales in comparison as a long-range option when compared to other AR options in Warzone, like the Tempus Razorback, M13B, or Kastov 762.

Best perk package for FR Avancer in Warzone

Perk Package: Double Time and Battle Hardened, Focus, Ghost

One of Warzone’s top go-to perk packages works well with the FR Avancer as a well-balanced combination that will allow you to stay on the move, off the enemy’s radar, and in the fight thanks to Battle Hardened and Focus.

Best equipment for FR Avancer in Warzone

Tactical: Smoke

Smoke Lethal: Throwing Knife or Semtex

Smoke grenades seem to be a necessity in Warzone lately, especially when it comes to ranked play. Smokes are used to move from cover to cover, protecting you from oncoming fire.

For the lethal slot, semtex is great for clearing out campers or sticking a foe from afar, while the throwing knife is great for conserving ammo since you can use it to finish off a downed enemy instead of shooting them.

