Best loadout for Tempus Razorback in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has been reborn a little bit in season four thanks to some strong quality-of-life updates. The Tempus Razorback battle pass gun is a big part of the game’s recent feeling of freshness as well.

The Tempus is a very solid assault rifle, offering a strong rate of fire, good accuracy at long range, and a magazine that can go up to 60 rounds to help out with chunking down enemy armor in BR.

Here’s the best loadout to use on the Tempus Razorback when playing Warzone battle royale.

Best Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Optic: AIM OP-V4 Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00 oz Far: -1.65 in

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil Stabilization: +0.75 in Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40 in

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity Recoil Smoothness: -0.70 g Recoil Steadiness: -9.00 gr

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

If you’ve been playing Warzone since launch, none of these attachments should come as a surprise to you when it comes to assault rifles. I think these attachments are the best of the best when it comes to ARs in the battle royale.

I think the AIM-OP V4 optic is easily the best for Warzone thanks to its combination of range and visibility. So many guns in Warzone have their optics obscured while shooting, but the AIM OP-V4 does not have this issue, so it works on most guns.

The Razorback’s recoil pattern is up and slightly to the right while shooting at full-auto, so I like to pull down when firing at mid-range. The FTAC Ripper 56 will help out with this.

The only other suggestion I can make is to choose between the 45 Round Mag and 60 Round Mag. With Warzone’s higher health starting in season four, you may want those extra 15 bullets to help spray multiple enemies at once.

Best perk package for Tempus Razorback in Warzone

Perk Package: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, Ghost

This is the go-to perk package for me in any facet of Warzone. The only thing I swap out sometimes is High Alert instead of Ghost, since the visual ping of when an enemy sees you is great for awareness.

Best equipment for Tempus Razorback in Warzone

Tactical: Stun or Smoke

Stun or Smoke Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

Stun grenades are great for pushing hapless enemies who are stuck in a painfully slow animation speed if you hit them, but smokes are excellent for dealing with wide-open areas in Al Mazrah as you move from POI to POI with teammates.

As for lethals, you can’t go wrong with a semtex. But if you’re running and gunning on Resurgence, a throwing knife may be preferred. I like to use it to finish off downed enemies quickly to conserve as much ammo as possible.

