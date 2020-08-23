Shotzzy named 2020 Call of Duty League MVP

The Dallas Empire’s Shotzzy has earned the MVP award for the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League, the CDL announced today.

The 19-year-old Call of Duty rookie beat out the four other finalists for the award: Simp and Cellium from the Atlanta FaZe, Skyz of the Florida Mutineers, and Envoy from the Chicago Huntsmen.

We’re proud to announce Anthony @Shotzzy Cuevas-Castro of the @DallasEmpire as the 2020 Call of Duty League MVP presented by @ASTROGaming. Congratulations!#BuildAnEmpire | #CDL2020 pic.twitter.com/Q1rpoS180l — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 23, 2020

Shotzzy impressively captured the 2020 regular season MVP award in his first year competing in professional Call of Duty. Before switching to competitive Call of Duty, Shotzzy won multiple events in Halo, including the 2018 World Championship. He officially joined the Dallas Empire on Oct. 15, 2019.

Although he was heavily criticized for his play early in the season, the rookie quickly turned things around and helped Dallas capture three Home Series titles this year—one on LAN and two online after the league transitioned to online play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talented and humble: 2020 Call of Duty League MVP @Shotzzy speaks on his success throughout the year and gives credit to his @DallasEmpire teammates.



(➡ @ASTROGaming) pic.twitter.com/1Tsuh5Vpen — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 23, 2020

Related: Results for online 2020 Call of Duty League Playoffs

“From the beginning of the year with all the hate and just putting my head down and putting so many hours into improving day to day and have it pay off like this is a special feeling,” Shotzzy tweeted. “Thank you for the support this year you guys all have been amazing.”

Shotzzy’s season isn’t over yet, however. Dallas took down the Toronto Ultra yesterday in the 2020 Call of Duty League Playoffs to solidify their spot in the CDL Championship Weekend. The young MVP and his teammates will face off against the Atlanta FaZe in the winners bracket finals of CoD Champs 2020 on Aug. 29.