OpTic Texas win CoD Champs 2024 to cap roller-coaster end to CDL season

OpTic Texas captured the title at the 2024 Call of Duty League Championship today, bouncing back from a turbulent end to the regular season to hoist the ultimate CoD esports trophy.

Over the last two months, OpTic Texas went from winning Major Three in May to a last-place finish at Major Four in June to taking home the big one at CoD Champs 2024. This victory marks the first time OpTic has won the end-of-season playoffs in the modern CDL era and the organization’s second title at CoD Champs (2017).

The Green Wall is back on top again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

OpTic entered CoD Champs 2024 with plenty of questions surrounding the team after their performance at Major Four. Shotzzy and crew immediately showed flashes of their Major Three form, though, with a dominant sweep of the Los Angeles Guerrillas in their first Champs match. OpTic followed that up with a reverse sweep of the Los Angeles Thieves and a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the New York Subliners to solidify their spot in the grand finals.

New York, the Major Four champions and winners of CoD Champs 2023, responded to that loss by beating the Toronto Ultra to set up a rematch with OpTic in the big dance. Their showdown in the grand finals wasn’t as close as their match earlier in the tournament, however, with OpTic comfortably earning a 5-1 win in the best-of-nine series. Notably, OpTic won two Search and Destroy maps in the finals and posted a 5-2 record in the mode this weekend after going on a 12-map SnD losing streak heading into CoD Champs.

Shotzzy was named tournament MVP after posting a 1.27 overall K/D, the highest at the event, according to CoD esports stats site Breaking Point. Pred, who became the first player from the APAC region to win CoD Champs, was right behind Shotzzy with a 1.24 overall K/D. While Dashy joined Pred in earning the first Champs ring of his career, Kenny and Shotzzy are now in the exclusive club of two-time winners of CoD Champs.

OpTic showed incredible resilience and proved a whole lot of doubters from across the community wrong by hoisting the trophy today. And now, all CoD esports fans will turn their attention toward the offseason ahead of Black Ops 6 to see which organizations make roster moves to try to dethrone the Green Wall in 2025.

