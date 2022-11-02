Nadeshot doubles down on Modern Warfare 2 praise, urges fans to keep at it

Modern Warfare 2 has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue since it released on Oct. 28, but even though it had a monster launch in terms of sales, a lot of the discussion hasn’t been positive.

It launched with missing features, is riddled with bugs, and has other issues that content creators like FaZe Swagg and Dr Disrespect have flagged. NICKMERCS doesn’t even want to play it. Former CoD pro and current 100 Thieves owner Nadeshot isn’t one of them, though. In fact, Nadeshot has been enjoying it so far, and even though he thinks he isn’t perfect, he doubled down on his stance.

Image via Infinity Ward

“I have seen every iteration of Call of Duty and I have played every single one of the games. At the end of the day, Call of Duty is Call of Duty,” he said during his stream on Oct. 31. “You get a different developer studio. You get some different maps. You get some different guns. Maybe the game feels different, like Advanced Warfare to Ghosts, Black Ops 1 to Modern Warfare 3. But it’s Infinity Ward, man!”

He admitted Modern Warfare 2 is still in the process of “trying to work itself out” but reiterated his claim that it’s fun. He also believes it isn’t that different from other titles and urged players to stick it out.

“If you enjoyed playing Call of Duty in the past, I promise you will enjoy playing Call of Duty in this game,” he said.

Nadeshot’s take is one that goes against the current given the whirlpool of complaints swirling around on the internet. But it’s a breath of fresh air for players who actually enjoy the game.

That being said, constructive feedback goes a long way, too. It’s the most efficient way for developers to work out what they need to change, so it’s important that they keep rolling in.