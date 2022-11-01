Nadeshot is ‘really enjoying’ MW2, especially after impressive SnD clutch

While pros and content creators are weighing in with their own verdicts on the release of Modern Warfare 2, one of the all-time Call of Duty greats and founder of one of the biggest organizations in all of esports has been really thriving.

Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, founder and owner of 100T and one of the most well-known and successful CoD players of all time, looks like he’s back in his prime while playing Search and Destroy in MW2.

During his Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 streams, he put up some impressive numbers during his MW2 streams but shined the brightest during SnD. Aside from the stellar statlines, he also produced some impressive clutches, like this incredible 5K in the 11th round of a pub match. The clip was so nice that it even drew praise from the opposing team.

Tied 5-5, last round. Winner take all. Boys on the other team were streaming watching but were nice guys in the end.



MW2 is pretty fun so far, really enjoying it. pic.twitter.com/VtWdWWAjV7 — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) November 1, 2022

It should come as no surprise that Nadeshot is thriving in this game mode more than seven years now since he stepped away from active competition. Nadeshot spent years with OpTic and established himself as an SnD specialist on an already stacked roster. Some of his most iconic SnD performances were essential to OpTic earning multiple trophies during their heyday.

Overall, Nadeshot says he’s been “really enjoying” a “pretty fun” MW2 game. While some take issue with some of the maps and the progression details, many fans are happy to see a CoD game return to an emphasis on gunplay rather than broken movement mechanics. His most recent MW2 stream on Oct. 31 was also one of his best-performing streams in a while, with his highest peak viewership since he addressed the Froste accusations in late August, according to Twitch Tracker.

One of Nadeshot’s former teammates, the legendary Scump, has also been playing exceptionally well on stream ahead of what will be his final CDL season as a pro CoD player.