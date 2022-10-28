Why is Scump retiring from competitive Call of Duty?

The King of Call of Duty has officially made an announcement that longtime competitive CoD fans have dreaded: Scump will be retiring after the 2023 Call of Duty League season.

The 27-year-old broke the news on the launch day of Modern Warfare 2 in a heartfelt YouTube video in which Scump looks back on just a few of the plethora of moments from his legendary career so far.

Heading into his final season as a pro, Scump has won 30 major tournaments and accrued over $1.1 million in prize money earned. He even won Major One of the 2022 CDL season this past March, proving that he still has what it takes to compete with the best.

So why exactly is Scump retiring then? Here’s what he had to say on the matter himself.

Why is Scump retiring?

There are inevitably multiple factors that go into a major, life-altering decision like this. Some fans might question whether it’s the quality of recent Call of Duty titles that is forcing Scump’s hand, while others may think he’s just ready to move on from the tireless grind of competing at the professional level. At the end of the day, Scump made it clear that he thinks he has one good season left in him.

“I’m not going to be completely leaving the space obviously. I’m still going to be heavily involved in Call of Duty,” Scump said. “It’s not like I’m just going to evaporate from thin air or anything. I just think that my time, my effort, and my energy, one last season is pretty much all that I got left in the tank in terms of my mental, all that stuff. I think that I have one more good year to give to not only myself, but my teammates, first and foremost, my coaching staff, my amazing partners and the people I work with at OpTic, and you guys, the Green Wall.”

While some fans of Scump may have initially held out hope that he could eventually change his mind and decide to compete beyond 2023, he immediately put an end to those thoughts.

“Hopefully, we can make this year one to remember for you guys, but indefinitely, it does not matter… we could go win Champs, we could win every fucking tournament this year guys, this is my last one,” Scump said. “I think that it’s time for me to move on and start pursuing some other things that I’ve really wanted to do.”

Scump mentioned how difficult it has been to juggle producing content with competing in the CDL, suggesting that he will have more time to stream and post YouTube videos once he plays in his final professional tournament. This is likely a silver lining for many fans of the King who are undoubtedly upset about his retirement.

“This isn’t goodbye, but it is saying goodbye to a very long chapter of my life and one that’s meant a lot to me,” Scump said.

OpTic and Scump fans will get to start watching the final season of a legendary career when the 2023 CDL season begins in December.