Modern Warfare 2 breaks franchise sales record with monster opening weekend numbers

It’s only been a few days since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released, but the popular first-person shooter has already annihilated previous records set by its predecessors.

The game has debuted with the franchise’s highest-selling opening weekend, hitting over $800 million across the world since it dropped on Friday, Oct. 28, according to Activision. This opening weekend has also eclipsed the previous five-day franchise record set by Modern Warfare 3 in 2011.

“Thank you, Call of Duty players, for making Modern Warfare II’s launch one for the record books as well as the highest grossing entertainment opening of the year,” Call of Duty general manager Johanna Faries said. “It is our honor and privilege to deliver such a historic launch weekend for the best fans in the world.”

Related: When does Modern Warfare 2 DMZ come out?

In an official release, Activision claimed that this opening weekend also surpassed Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with their combined box office opening numbers, while also setting new player participation records for the number of unique players and hours played through its first three days throughout the franchise.

“Thank you to our talented team that has created magic through extraordinary artistry and technology, and to the global community of players who find joy and connection through Call of Duty. This milestone belongs to them,” Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said.

These numbers should continue to rise, especially with the upcoming release of the game’s highly-anticipated battle royale mode, Warzone 2. The battle royale will be getting an overhaul that also comes with a new large-map mode called DMZ that should drive even more players and revenue to the company moving forward into 2023.