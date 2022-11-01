Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions

Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair.

The bug board is used as a stream of communication for players, but now it looks like everyone and their mothers can complain to their heart’s content. Which on the internet, is the vast majority of the time, a bad thing.

This is a clean-up job that no one will want to do.

The Modern Warfare 2 board will now require a ton of attention from the CoD devs.

This issue might have to be put on the back burner after a wide variety of different bugs have been uncovered only days after the game’s multiplayer release. The Infinity Ward team has been quick to tackle most issues, but there are more popping up almost daily.

Recently, a glitch involving the ping system forced the devs to remove the feature entirely from the game until further notice. It created an incredibly effective wallhack that would cause cheat developers nightmares due to all the lost income.

Another bug saw players flying across the map after using the bipods attached to their snipers. Users would simply go prone on an object, and scope in, sending them flying across the map.

These bugs keep coming, hopefully, there are enough resources at the Infinity Ward headquarters to tackle all the issues in front of them, otherwise, we might have ourselves a bug-filled Modern Warfare 2 for weeks to come.