Modern Warfare 2 devs disable bipod that was giving trickshotters perfect launch ramp

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has been dropped with a bunch of exciting game modes, maps, and weapons for players to test out and level up. But, sometimes a game of such scale sometimes requires more fine-tuning.

There’s been a collection of game-breaking bugs that required attention from the CoD developers, and they just keep coming.

The newest issue on the conveyor belt of glitches is a bipod bug, which allowed the notorious population of ‘trickshotters’ to launch into the heavens.

Infinity Ward has since taken action. In a tweet on Oct. 31, the devs confirmed they had quashed bugs involving “missing killstreaks,” “care package” bugs, and “the bipod mount” glitch.

The bipod glitch sent players flying into the air. This glitch was a godsend for trickshotters who need more air for their insane montages. Players would go prone on an object like a car, and scope in with a sniper, causing their bipod to kick into gear and sending them flying.

The mount has been temporarily disabled in response.

The following changes are now live in #MWII after an update:



– Temporarily disabling the bipod mount

– Fixed care package bug in Hardpoint

– Fixed bug for missing killstreaks or perk in-match — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 31, 2022

So far, among the piles of Modern Warfare 2 bugs and issues, there’s been instance crashes, a ping system that created a free wallhack, and a potential legal battle that could change both the singleplayer and multiplayer game.

Hopefully, this will be the end of all the bugs in the title. But with each update, things get moved out of place, making glitches way more likely.

These will get fixed, and more will take their place. This is the circle of gaming life.