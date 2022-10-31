Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning has been switched off as CoD devs investigate crashing issue

Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has dropped, with fans across the globe climbing the ranks to get to the next prestige.

The release has been somewhat seamless, but there has been the occasional bump along the way. Already, the sequel title’s ping system has been removed due to wallhack-like use, a lawsuit could be thrown into the mix, and now a new issue has reared its head.

The Modern Warfare 2 devs have removed the newest issue, saying it caused “crashes for users.”

CoD players who had “five attachments tuned” will have to remove and reequip them to use their loadout, according to Infinity Ward, who posted the news on Twitter.

We are disabling attachment tuning until further notice to investigate crashes for users with 5 attachments tuned. If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and reequip it to use your loadout. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 29, 2022

This will be in effect “until further notice,” meaning fans will have to do without the tuning system for now.

MW2 developers have also removed a wallhack ping system, which if used in a particular way, would result in an enemy being pinged the entire match. Players upon their death would ping an enemy, thus giving them a wallhack, which is undoubtedly an unfair advantage.

The ping feature has since been removed, with the tuning attachment aspect being another mechanic taken out of the game.

This is the least of Activision and Infinity Ward’s worries, as a lawsuit could plague the developers. A map could potentially be at the center of the copyright lawsuit, with the actual Breenbergh Hotel managers disapproving of the establishment’s likeness appearing in the game.

There’s a lot on the developer’s plate, so expect some delays.