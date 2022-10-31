Modern Warfare 2 map could launch Activision into another legal battle

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has already removed maps from the multiplayer game modes and now a looming Activision legal battle could claim one more.

The newest installment in the CoD franchise has seen commercial success, with the beta breaking records and the campaign getting love on social media platforms.

With such a large collection of players jumping into both multiplayer and single-player, an Amsterdam hotel is now contemplating legal action over the use of their location being used in the title.

The hotel manager Roy Tomassen, told de Volksrant, “We have taken note of the fact the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably the scene of the new Call of Duty.” Tomassen shared that the game’s violent elements go against the hotel’s “core values,” adding: “We don’t support games that encourage the use of violence.”

The Conservatorium Hotel is reportedly planning its next move. A potential legal battle not being out of the question. There is a chance this could land Activision in hot water due to the fact architecture is copyrightable in American and European law.

Titled “Breenberg,” The Conservatorium look-alike has its place in both single-player and multiplayer sections of MW2.

If the lawsuit is carried out, there could be sweeping changes to both sections of Modern Warfare 2, potentially seeing larger updates than the title first got on release.