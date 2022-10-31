Wallhack exploit forces Modern Warfare 2 devs to disable title’s ping system

So that's why my K/D is so bad.

The multiplayer side of Modern Warfare 2 has been let loose out into the public, and it was only a matter of time before players uncovered game-breaking glitches.

CoD’s newest installment had a staggered release, with the single-player side to the title blessing screens on Oct. 20. The multiplayer side dropped on Oct. 28, and only days after its release, the game has been almost ruined.

The issue was quietly removed, so if you’re wondering why there’s no ping system, here’s your reason.

The ping system is an incredibly effective tool in most games. Other CoD titles like Warzone have had this feature for quite some time, but MW2 highlights it can still definitely go wrong.

Players using the system essentially got wallhacks; they were handed the ability to highlight an enemy’s position even after they had taken cover.

When a player suffers an unfortunate death, users could tag enemies after they had already died. This seems fine on its own, but the tag would last the entire game.

This problem is among a list of other issues that Activision faces, with the recent reports that the use of certain maps could see the CoD developers in court, there’s a chance this could take some time to fix.

Players will have to wait to see if this gets fixed soon, it’s not the most important aspect of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, but it definitely helps with communication.