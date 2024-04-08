How to redeem MW3 codes in Call of Duty

Free codes mean free Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 content. If you’re itching to get your hands on some freebies, cool skins, and other fun bonuses, our quick and easy MW3 guide has you sorted.

Call of Duty is notorious for its pricey DLC bundles and microtransactions. They’re not just cosmetic bundles either, as many items have proven to be pay-to-win. Occasionally, free MW3 codes become available to redeem, giving players access to a series of handy extras.

If you’ve ever tried to log into the Call of Duty site, link your account, or redeem any CoD codes before, you understand why claiming free MW3 codes isn’t as easy as it seems—but with us, it couldn’t be simpler.

How to redeem Call of Duty MW3 codes

Hands up and gimme the codes. Image via Activision

To redeem a code for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you to visit the Call of Duty Redeem page, input your code, and the linked items should be available to use the next time you log into CoD MW3.

Here’s a more informative set of steps to ensure you have no issues with codes:

Head to the Call of Duty sign-in page on the website. Correctly enter the email address and password for the CoD account you want to redeem codes for. You may have to complete two-step verification to access your account. Once done, go to the Call of Duty Redeem page. Find and click on the code box. Enter the redemption code exactly as it appears. Click to redeem the code, and if it works, the content will be ready for use in MW3.

How to get free Modern Warfare 3 codes

MW3 codes are usually offered through various promotions: Twitch, Monster Energy, Little Caesar’s, Doritos, and other limited-time offers.

Codes are normally offered in the first few weeks of a new Call of Duty game’s release, meaning such bonuses are uncommon later on. Keep a look out though, and check the Call of Duty socials in case new MW3 codes are available to redeem.

