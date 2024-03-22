Are there redeem codes in Warzone Mobile?

Warzone Mobile community members love free stuff, so naturally many are wondering if you can redeem codes for free rewards.

CoD Mobile regularly releases redeem codes players can claim to unlock double XP tokens, operator skins, and weapon blueprints. Activision has also used the method in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, as players recently had to use a code to get a Monster Energy skin in March. Warzone Mobile players assumed the new battle royale title would follow suit.

Are there Warzone Mobile redeem codes?

Players will have to wait for codes. Image via Activision.

There are no codes to redeem in Warzone Mobile at this time, and the devs have not announced whether they plan to introduce codes to redeem free rewards in the future. Considering CoD Mobile has supported the feature in the past, there is a chance that Activision adds codes at a future date, but that has not been confirmed.

If the devs do decide to add codes later, players can redeem them on the official Call of Duty website by logging into their Activision account and entering the code. Afterward, the rewards will be available the next time you load into Warzone Mobile.

Currently, the only exclusive rewards in Warzone Mobile can be found in the limited-time Operation Day Zero event, which challenges players to clear complete objectives as a community and individually. After clearing contested zones, players will earn rewards such as a free Ghost operator skin, multiple weapon blueprints, and other cosmetic items that can also be used in MW3 and Warzone.

