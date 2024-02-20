How to get free Monster Energy Operator skin in MW3 and Warzone

Call of Duty and Monster Energy have an ongoing partnership, with the collaboration now introducing a free Operator skin to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

In September 2023, before Modern Warfare 3 launched worldwide, Monster Energy gave players a head start with Operator skins, blueprints, and double XP tokens that could be earned by buying energy drinks. Plenty of players still use both Operator skins quite regularly in multiplayer and Warzone, but it might be time for a new look.

Here is everything you need to know about unlocking the new Operator skin.

MW3 and Warzone: How to get free the Monster Energy Operator skin

Unlocking “The Beast” Operator skin only requires a few simple steps.

Go to CoD’s website and log in with your Activision account. Enter the code you received after logging in. Reset MW3 and the skin will be in your inventory.

“The Beast” operator skin in MW3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are over 30 Operators in MW3, so finding the new Operator skin at first glance might be a little tricky. The Beast outfit can be found under the BBQ Operator. Players can run around in this Monster-themed motocross outfit in multiplayer matches, zombies, or Warzone.