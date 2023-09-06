How to get Modern Warfare 3’s Monster Energy skins and XP tokens

Grab some energy and some free loot while you're at it.

Call of Duty has once again teamed up with Monster Energy, this time to offer up exclusive DLC items in Modern Warfare 3 when the new CoD title launches later this year.

With each specially marked can of Monster, CoD players can load up on things like operator skins, weapon blueprints, and double XP tokens to be ready to rock on day one when MW3 hits consoles and PCs.

Here’s how to get free loot in MW3 with cans of Monster Energy.

How to claim MW3 Monster Energy rewards

Look for Ghost on your can. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Monster Energy

First up, gamers need to make an account on the official Monster Energy CoD website, where they can log in with an email address and password. To sign up, you need to enter in your name, date of birth, and address, along with agreeing to the terms of use, privacy policy, and promotion rules.

Once successful, users must upload or scan their receipt showing proof of purchase of Monster Energy, Monster Energy Zero Sugar, or Monster Energy Zero Ultra, as shown in the image above.

Monster’s site says if your can has “a Monster Energy claw,” “it qualifies,” so any Monster can might do. One can or bottle earns one reward, with 160 cans being the maximum that can unlock items.

MW3 Monster Energy rewards

There are six unique rewards to earn, plus 15 minutes of double XP for each subsequent receipt entered in on the site. Keep in mind, though, that double XP is limited to one hour per day (using codes entered on site) and a maximum of 40 hours total.

Skins and XP galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Monster Energy

“Inner Beast” weapon blueprint and 15 minutes of double XP

“The Beast” operator skin and 15 minutes of double XP

“Caught In The Crosshairs” weapon vinyl and 15 minutes of double XP

“Zero Chill” operator skin and 15 minutes of double XP

“Future season content” and 15 minutes of double XP

“Future season content” and 15 minutes of double XP

“Scan or upload your receipt with a Monster on it, wait till we get your cans validated, then unlock exclusive Call of Duty contents and level up your XP,” the website says.

Each reward will unlock a code that can be entered on CoD’s website when ready. The items, other than the future season content, will be made available in-game on Nov. 10, when MW3 launches.

About the author