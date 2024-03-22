Warzone Mobile Operation Day Zero: How to unlock a free Ghost skin

Activision is kicking off the launch of Warzone Mobile with an event where players can work toward completing and unlocking exclusive rewards—both individually and as a community. Here’s everything you need to know about the event and how to unlock a free Ghost operator skin.

Rebirth Island and Verdansk are the two battle royale maps available at launch for Warzone Mobile. Regardless of which iconic map you play on, it’s possible to earn points that contribute toward unlocking rewards in Operation Day Zero.

How to earn event points in Warzone Mobile: Operation Day Zero

It’s easy to earn event points in Warzone Mobile. Image via Activision

Operation Zero challenges Warzone Mobile players to complete objectives within contested zones and earn event points. There are six contested zones on Verdansk, and the entirety of Rebirth Island is considered a contested zone.

Players clear a zone when they collectively reach the point threshold listed on-screen. Here’s a complete list of ways to earn points and clear any given zone, which contribute toward unlocking the free Ghost skin.

Open a Supply Box or Day Zero Supply Drop

Eliminate an enemy player

Complete a Contract

Use a Killstreak

Land a headshot

Purchase items from Buy Stations

It’s possible to earn event points faster by acquiring items and gear from the special day zero supply drop, which are periodically dropped into active zones and are marked on the mini-map with a crate icon. Players can also earn event points for each kill in Warzone Mobile’s fledgling multiplayer mode. The CoD developers have since explained that method gives “a lesser amount” of event points than the battle royale objectives.

The Operation: Day Zero special operator skin. Image via Activision

Based on a community’s total points, all players can claim rewards when Operation Day Zero concludes. Additionally, individual rewards are based on the number of event points you earned. Here is a full list of the rewards on offer, including the free Ghost skin.

All challenges and rewards in Warzone Mobile: Operation Day Zero

Community rewards

Gilded Devil King” Large Decal: Clear Zone One

Clear Zone One “Scorched Beginnings” Animated Calling Card: Clear Zone Two

Clear Zone Two “Golden Blaze” Emblem: Clear Zone Three

Clear Zone Three “Golden Flame” X12 Weapon Blueprint: Clear Zone Four

Clear Zone Four “Heavy Thunder” M4 Weapon Blueprint: Clear Zone Five

Clear Zone Five “Golden Phantom” Ghost Operator Skin: Clear Zone Six

Individual rewards

“Crimson Blaze” Emblem

“Nightmare Rift” Calling Card

“Forsaken Past” Emblem

“Tearing Me Apart” Sticker

“Demon’s Claw” Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint

“Last Word” Charm

“Hell Scrapper” LTV Vehicle Skin

“Nightmare Inferno” Large Decal

“Crimson Prince” X12 Weapon Blueprint

“Vengeful Devil King” Large Decal

“Raging Blaze” M4 Weapon Blueprint

“Bloody Reaper” Ghost Operator

All Operation Day Zero rewards must be claimed in the in-game event store before April 3 at 11am CT. After being claimed in Warzone Mobile, the rewards can also be used in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

