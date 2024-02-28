What Call of Duty maps are in Warzone Mobile?

If you’ve got your phone on you, you’re ready to transport yourself to Call of Duty’s Verdansk map.

Recommended Videos

Warzone Mobile is finally set to drop worldwide on March 21, 2024, and when it arrives, there will be several maps and modes ready to play at launch—and they’re not limited to the classic battle royale, although the game’s name may suggest otherwise.

Here are all of the playable maps in Warzone Mobile so far.

All maps in Warzone Mobile, listed

Drop in. Image via Activision

Battle royale on Verdansk is just the beginning in Warzone Mobile. Here’s every map and mode currently available in the mobile CoD game.

Verdansk

Remember me? Image via Activision

Modes: Battle Royale

Battle Royale Player count: 120

Verdansk is back in Warzone Mobile, in its original form from 2020. That means the return of Superstore, Stadium, Downtown, Airport, Storage Town, and every other point of interest players fell in love with. The nostalgia hits hard on this map, and it’s a main draw for players to download the title on mobile.

The Gulag is back in its original form, too, so this will be a trip down memory lane for many, and a new adventure for some who have dropped into Warzone in more recent times. Either way, it should be a great time on a mobile device.

Rebirth Island

Rebirth’s back, baby. Image via Activision

Modes: Resurgence

Resurgence Player count: 48

“Rebirth Island changed the Battle Royale experience when first released, offering a smaller map size catering to non-stop action,” Activision said. And it truly did.

Resurgence mode brought a fun new game type to Warzone, allowing players to drop back into the fight immediately (as long as their teammates survive the Resurgence timer) and providing a form of nonstop action in the battle royale game. This marks yet another classic map’s return.

Multiplayer

Go hard on Shipment. Image via Activision

Modes: Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Search and Destroy (Core and Hardcore)

Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Search and Destroy (Core and Hardcore) Player count: 12

If battle royale isn’t your thing, or if you’re just looking to level up some guns or gain some XP while you’re away from your PC or console, then multiplayer in Warzone Mobile is for you.

Classic game types are all here, as well as several favorite maps, like Shipment, Shoot House, Scrapyard, and many others, with more likely to be coming over time. This is also a great way for players who haven’t dabbled in mobile shooters to get their practice in before heading into battle royale where the stakes are way higher.