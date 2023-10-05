Verdansk battle royale map officially returns to CoD in spring 2024—in Warzone Mobile

Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone’s classic Verdansk map have had their prayers answered: It’s finally returning soon.

Warzone Mobile’s developers took the stage at CoD Next today to confirm that the mobile version of Warzone, featuring both Verdansk and Rebirth Island, will launch worldwide in spring 2024.

🏝️ Welcome home.



Frag out and survive the countdown! The frenetic energy of Rebirth Island returns, and it's going live on #WarzoneMobile in limited release regions today at 5 PM PT. Available everywhere on Worldwide Launch. pic.twitter.com/NWiWyRnX17 — Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (@WarzoneMobile) October 5, 2023

Warzone Mobile is currently available as a limited release in certain regions throughout the world, but the game will be coming to everyone with both maps sometime in the spring, so it’s yet another title for CoD fans to look forward to on top of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Speaking of MW3 and Warzone, Warzone Mobile will have cross-progression with battle passes in the mainline games on console and PC. That means whatever CoD game you play, you can rank up and unlock rewards while doing it.

Fans have been begging for Verdansk’s return ever since it went away with the release of Caldera in Warzone 1 back in 2021. Now, it’s soon to be playable again, albeit in mobile form. But it could always return in the new Warzone as well.

Players at CoD Next have been comparing Warzone’s new map, Urzikstan, to Verdansk for its similar urban layout, numerous buildings, and overall aesthetic. So for PC and console players, Urzikstan will have to do once it launches sometime later this year. The Verdansk experience can be had on mobile not long after, though.

Warzone Mobile will launch a few months after MW3, which kicks off on Nov. 10.

