Category:
CoD
Mobile

Warzone Mobile launches with 123 weapons from MW3 and MW2—and even new players can get them

That's a big arsenal.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Mar 14, 2024 11:52 am
Call of Duty operators fight near the Stadium POI of Verdansk in Warzone Mobile art.
Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is now just a week away from its worldwide release, and the handheld battle royale is set to boast a gargantuan arsenal of playable guns.

Recommended Videos

Activision confirmed today that when Warzone Mobile launches next week, it will include 77 weapons from Modern Warfare 2 and 46 from Modern Warfare 3, totaling a whopping 123 weapons for players to use or unlock on day one.

Unlockable weapons in Warzone Mobile
A ton of guns. Image via Activision

CoD players who have unlocked guns in MW3 and MW2 will be able to use them in Warzone Mobile immediately if they link their Activision ID to their game. But even new players will be able to unlock everything the game has to offer.

Items can be unlocked by completing challenges to earn something called Arsenal Coins, which can then be used to purchase weapons and Aftermarket Parts, the latter of which there are 25 of in the mobile BR game.

Example challenges given include getting two kills with an SMG, one kill with a melee weapon, or three kills with an LMG, with challenges resetting every few hours to give a chance for players to unlock more.

For those who have been playing the past few CoD games, or just Warzone, there will be plenty to use on day one. And your favorite loadouts from Warzone on PC or console can be used in Warzone Mobile, although they’ll need to be rebuilt again from the ground up.

Along with battle royale on Verdansk, Warzone Mobile will also feature multiplayer modes on maps like Shipment, Shoot House, Rust, and more, offering players a chance to level up their universal battle pass and more while on the go.

Weapons, bundles, operators, and more will all carry over from MW3, MW2, and Warzone to Warzone Mobile when it’s released next week on March 21.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When does MW3 and Warzone’s Warhammer 40K crossover event end?
Warhammer 40K characters in red and blue armor running past a fire truck while holding a gun.
Category: CoD
CoD
When does MW3 and Warzone’s Warhammer 40K crossover event end?
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 14, 2024
Read Article MW3 players love new Warhammer 40K crossover mode: ‘Best thing they’ve added’
Warhammer 40K characters firing weapons while standing on rocks.
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 players love new Warhammer 40K crossover mode: ‘Best thing they’ve added’
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 14, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Diver error code in MW3
An agent in MW3 holding a handgun while other troops engage enemies in Call of Duty.
Category: CoD
CoD
How to fix the Diver error code in MW3
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When does MW3 and Warzone’s Warhammer 40K crossover event end?
Warhammer 40K characters in red and blue armor running past a fire truck while holding a gun.
Category: CoD
CoD
When does MW3 and Warzone’s Warhammer 40K crossover event end?
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 14, 2024
Read Article MW3 players love new Warhammer 40K crossover mode: ‘Best thing they’ve added’
Warhammer 40K characters firing weapons while standing on rocks.
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 players love new Warhammer 40K crossover mode: ‘Best thing they’ve added’
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 14, 2024
Read Article How to fix the Diver error code in MW3
An agent in MW3 holding a handgun while other troops engage enemies in Call of Duty.
Category: CoD
CoD
How to fix the Diver error code in MW3
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 13, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.