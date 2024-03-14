Warzone Mobile launches with 123 weapons from MW3 and MW2—and even new players can get them

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is now just a week away from its worldwide release, and the handheld battle royale is set to boast a gargantuan arsenal of playable guns.

Activision confirmed today that when Warzone Mobile launches next week, it will include 77 weapons from Modern Warfare 2 and 46 from Modern Warfare 3, totaling a whopping 123 weapons for players to use or unlock on day one.

A ton of guns. Image via Activision

CoD players who have unlocked guns in MW3 and MW2 will be able to use them in Warzone Mobile immediately if they link their Activision ID to their game. But even new players will be able to unlock everything the game has to offer.

Items can be unlocked by completing challenges to earn something called Arsenal Coins, which can then be used to purchase weapons and Aftermarket Parts, the latter of which there are 25 of in the mobile BR game.

Example challenges given include getting two kills with an SMG, one kill with a melee weapon, or three kills with an LMG, with challenges resetting every few hours to give a chance for players to unlock more.

For those who have been playing the past few CoD games, or just Warzone, there will be plenty to use on day one. And your favorite loadouts from Warzone on PC or console can be used in Warzone Mobile, although they’ll need to be rebuilt again from the ground up.

Along with battle royale on Verdansk, Warzone Mobile will also feature multiplayer modes on maps like Shipment, Shoot House, Rust, and more, offering players a chance to level up their universal battle pass and more while on the go.

Weapons, bundles, operators, and more will all carry over from MW3, MW2, and Warzone to Warzone Mobile when it’s released next week on March 21.

