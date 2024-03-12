Category:
Warzone Mobile countdown: Exact start time and release date

The wait is almost over.
The days until Warzone Mobile‘s global release are ticking by, but when can everyone download the game and take the battle royale with them wherever they go? Here’s a countdown until Warzone Mobile‘s launch day.

If you’re like me, there’s something incredibly exciting about the prospect of heading back to Verdansk, even if it will be on my phone through Warzone Mobile. I know I’ll be linking my Bluetooth controller to my phone and jumping into the classic map once again, and I’m positive I won’t be the only one.

If you just can’t wait to get your hands on the game, here’s how long you have to wait for Warzone Mobile‘s release.

Warzone Mobile screenshot of Shipment gameplay
Thankfully, the wait is almost over. Image via Activision

When does Warzone Mobile release?

Warzone Mobile releases globally on Thursday, March 21, 2024. While some locations have been able to try the game out in early access, everyone will have the chance to jump in and fight for wins on global launch day.

Even better, the game will be free, so you won’t have to spend any of your hard-earned cash to play it. Simply download it on your device of choice, iOS or Android, and get into the action like everyone else.

Unfortunately for prospective players, we don’t have an exact release time for Warzone Mobile just yet, so we’ve set the timer below to 12am CT on March 21. We’ll be sure to update this article once we receive confirmation.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
1
:
1
:
1
8
:
3
2
:
2
3

The good news is that with its March 21 release date, we don’t have much longer to wait, and if you just need to be playing an FPS on your phone, Call of Duty Mobile is still around.

For more, check out how many players will be in Warzone Mobile.

related content
Read Article How to get the Mag of Holding in MW3 Zombies
A player aims a colorful weapon and fires in front of a car on Shoot House in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.
Category: CoD
CoD
How to get the Mag of Holding in MW3 Zombies
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Warzone Mobile could get input-based Ranked Play matchmaking, and CoD fans are furious
Warzone Mobile screenshot of Shipment gameplay
Category: CoD
CoD
Warzone Mobile could get input-based Ranked Play matchmaking, and CoD fans are furious
Matt Porter Matt Porter Mar 12, 2024
Read Article The best RAM-9 loadout and class setup in MW3 season 2
The RAM-9 SMG in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
The best RAM-9 loadout and class setup in MW3 season 2
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 11, 2024
