Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is the same battle royale experience on Verdansk that players came to know in 2020, but on an iOS or Android device in your pocket.

It has the same progression system, unlocks, and levels as main CoD titles like Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, so its popularity is sure to skyrocket once players realize they can enjoy BR on the go. But just how many players can you expect in a game of Warzone Mobile?

Here’s everything we know about Warzone Mobile’s player count.

How many players are in a Warzone Mobile lobby?

Who’s ready to drop in? Image via Activision

At Warzone Mobile’s launch in March 2024, there will be a maximum of 120 players in each battle royale lobby. This means the game will allow a maximum of 120 solo players, 60 duos, 40 trios, or 30 quads.

Verdansk is “where it all started” for Warzone as it was the original map for the first game that launched in March 2020. Four years later, it’s back and on your phone.

“This metropolis features a multitude of areas to explore and scour for loot, and with match support for up to 120 players, the battles are bound to be both furious and frequent,” Activision said. “Will you drop in hot to a high-traffic point of interest like Superstore, gunning for an early advantage, or take a stealthier approach, playing at the edges of the circle collapse?”

Warzone Mobile also features the Gulag, the revolutionary mechanic that allows players to fight for their lives and redeploy to the battlefield the first time they get wiped, just like the console and PC version of the CoD battle royale.

But BR mode is just the beginning. Warzone Mobile also has Resurgence mode at launch on the popular map Rebirth Island, which supports up to 48 players.

“Rebirth Island changed the Battle Royale experience when first released, offering a smaller map size catering to non-stop action,” Activision said. “Battle within the central prison complex or traverse along the outer edges of the island, moving from building to building or taking your chances with longshots out in the open.”

How many people play Warzone Mobile?

This game could be huge. Image via Activision

Activision announced on Feb. 28 that Warzone Mobile reached 50 million pre-registrations, but we won’t know how many players actively play the game until that news is officially announced by Activision after launch.