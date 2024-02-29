Warzone Mobile supports 48-player lobbies on Rebirth Island and 120-player servers on Verdansk. As such, one would assume you need a super powerful mobile device to run the game, but that might not be the case.

Let’s jump right into what type of phone players will need if they want to run Warzone Mobile smoothly.

Warzone mobile requirements for iOS and Android

Rebirth Island in Warzone Mobile. Image via Activision

Here are the minimum device specifications for Warzone Mobile.

Android : At least 3 GB of RAM and running Android Adreno 618 or better

: At least 3 GB of RAM and running Android Adreno 618 or better Apple: Apple devices running iOS/iPadOS 15.0 or later with the A12 Bionic chip or later

Activision admitted all of these specifications are subject to change, as Warzone Mobile is still in development. Most current flagship phones should be able to meet these requirements if they remain the same, as they’re not overwhelmingly demanding. For example, the Xiaomi Note 10, an Android phone released in 2019, meets expectations perfectly, and the iPhone 8 Plus, which was released in 2017, is the oldest possible Apple product.

In saying that, Activision confirmed in Warzone Mobile’s release date announcement blog that the game won’t necessarily perform the same on every phone. “Just about every element in the controls interface can be customized to your liking, including extensive HUD adjustments, detailed controller settings, and graphical options that prioritize performance, graphics, or a balanced mix,” the devs explained.

Best phones for Warzone Mobile

Given the specifications, here are the best phones for Warzone Mobile.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Nubia RedMagic 9 Pro Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Motorola Edge Plus OnePlus 11 5G

The iPhone 14 and 15 Pro Max are powerful devices, but have a much higher price tag than other phones that are more dedicated to gaming, such as the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro or Nubia RedMagic 9 Pro.

After getting the right phone, players must choose the best controller for Warzone Mobile to get themselves all set up to dominate on mobile.