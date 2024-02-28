Verdansk is back: Warzone Mobile launches worldwide for iOS, Android in March

Call of Duty: Warzone fans, rejoice—it’s finally time to head back to Verdansk. Warzone Mobile and Verdansk will officially release on iOS and Android in just a few weeks, on March 21.

The official launch of the mobile Warzone battle royale experience contains the classic Verdansk map as well as cross-progression between games like Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, including weapon levels, player levels, bundles, BlackCell offerings, and more. That’s right. Your favorite long-range Warzone LMG? You can find it in Warzone Mobile. And your top-tier MCW loadout for MW3 multiplayer? That will be there, too, as will your battle pass progression each CoD season.

Prepare to drop into Verdansk, anywhere, any time.

“Throughout the last year, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been in a limited release where we’ve been gathering feedback, fixing bugs, and continually optimizing the game to make it one of the best games ever upon its worldwide launch,” Activision said in a new blog post. “This time spent with our Limited Release players has proven invaluable with dozens of major updates, thousands of bugs fixed, and new content and features added.”

Activision said Warzone Mobile has since hit 50 million pre-registrations, and because of that, there will be multiple rewards awaiting those who download the game after registering. These include the “Condemned” operator skin for Ghost, “Archfiend” M4 and “Prince of Hell” X12 weapon blueprints, “Foes Flame” weapon vinyl, and “Dark Familiar” emblem.

Not everyone has time for a full battle royale match while on the go, though, so what might be the coolest feature of Warzone Mobile is it also has Resurgence mode on Rebirth Island, and multiplayer on maps such as Shoot House, Shipment, Scrapyard, and others. The maps will feature classic modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and more.

This is truly just the beginning for Warzone Mobile, with Activision promising more information coming up, “including a closer look at features like the Arsenal Store and WZM original content and events.”

It's not just battle royale.

If you haven’t already, make sure to register now for access to the aforementioned goodies, as well as the ability to play WZM as soon as the servers are available on March 21.