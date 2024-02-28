Warzone Mobile players don’t have to wait much longer before they can finally jump back into Verdansk and Rebirth Island, and using a phone isn’t the only way to experience the title.

Recommended Videos

For Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone players eager to jump into a new form of gaming for the first time with Warzone Mobile, here is everything you need to know about using a controller to help the transition process.

How to play Warzone Mobile with a controller

In the Warzone Mobile release date announcement blog, the devs confirmed the battle royale title will indeed have controller support when it launches.

Activision did not reveal how to use a controller on Warzone Mobile, but we expect the setting to work similarly to how it did for CoD Mobile. If that holds true, here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the relatively easy process:

Connect your PlayStation controller to your Android or iOS device, or connect your Xbox controller to an Android or iOS device Once you’ve successfully paired your controller with your phone, open Warzone Mobile In the top right of the main menu, click on settings, which is indicated by a gear icon Scroll over to the controller tab. Make sure that the Controller Support option is enabled.

A sneak-peak at Warzone Mobile’s UI. Image via Activision

The Warzone Mobile devs revealed players will have full control of their accessibility settings, based on different play styles and preferences. “Want the jump button a little to the left or wish the virtual joystick was a few millimeters bigger? Just about every element in the controls interface can be customized to your liking, including extensive HUD adjustments and detailed controller settings,” the devs explained.

Best controllers for Warzone Mobile

Here is a list of the best controllers for Warzone Mobile.

PlayStation or Xbox controller GameSir G8 Galileo Backbone One SteelSeries Stratus+ (Android) Razer Kishi Mobile Controller

The controllers you play any CoD game with always comes down to personal preference, but these are some of the best options currently available for Warzone Mobile.