What will happen to CoD Mobile after Warzone Mobile comes out?

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has a worldwide release date, which was revealed to be March 21. The ambitious mobile title features classic battle royale and multiplayer maps as well as cross-progression with the mainline games. While this all sounds fantastic for CoD fans, some are wondering how this news affects the original CoD Mobile.

CoD Mobile has been one of the most successful mobile games on the market since its release in 2019, and has already garnered over 650 million downloads. Despite this success, a statement from Microsoft, which surfaced during the company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, revealed that Warzone Mobile would eventually replace CoD Mobile.

Does this still hold true in 2024 or is there room for both mobile games?

What’s the future of CoD Mobile and Warzone Mobile?

Warzone Mobile launches with both battle royale and multiplayer elements. Image via Activision

The exact phrase the Microsoft statement used to describe the future of CoD Mobile was that the game would eventually be “phased out” in favor of Warzone Mobile. This process was supposedly going to occur across the globe except for China. The statement came out as a reply to the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority’s investigation into Microsoft’s desire to purchase Activision Blizzard.

Since then, Microsoft successfully completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard and Warzone Mobile has been officially dated. Fortunately for CoD Mobile fans, Microsoft’s statement was seemingly confirmed to be a premature estimation of how the mobile games would be handled.

Shortly after Microsoft’s “phased-out” statement went public, Activision officials went on record to stand by CoD Mobile: A statement was posted to the CoD Mobile X/Twitter account that said Activision is “committed to CoD: Mobile as an important part of the entire Call of Duty franchise and our overall mobile strategy.”

Since this statement, nothing else has come out regarding any plans to sunset CoD Mobile and replace it with Warzone Mobile. As it stands, CoD Mobile and Warzone Mobile will seemingly coexist together, with the former being more separate from the mainline games and the latter featuring a more diverse battle royale environment.

CoD Mobile will presumably continue to get the same support from past years, which includes seasonal content, monthly updates, and events. As for Warzone Mobile, players can likely expect the same support, but perhaps not as much fresh content, as the handheld game relies heavily on the content from mainline titles.

