How to get the Windfall Camo in Modern Warfare 3

The Windfall Camo is kicking up a storm in Modern Warfare 3, with CoD players desperate to get their hands on the uber-stylish design. The sleek gun wrap is probably coming, and we have all the latest on the Windfall Camo in MW3.

New Call of Duty maps are added to flesh out level choices, fresh game modes liven up playlists, and new Camos keep your guns alive and kicking. Yes, the grind for Modern Warfare 3’s Camo challenges was surely rewarding enough, but there are always new Camos to turn your head—i.e. the Windfall Camo.

News of this illustrious Windfall Camo has been doing the rounds in the CoD community, with excited fans desperate to unlock it.

Can you unlock the Windfall Camo in MW3?

MW3 already has a ton of Inter-stellar camos. Image via Activision

Unfortunately, Modern Warfare 3’s much sought-after Windfall Camo is only available to view via mods or hacking tools right now. It’s not been fully enabled for use in MW3 proper.

Thanks to YouTuber AustinSixx6, we can see first-hand what the Camo looks like. FYI, it’s a full animated Camo and one of the best I’ve seen in MW3 this year.

Its existence in the wild is purely down to MW3 files being datamined. Regardless, the Windfall Camo is no longer a secret. So, it’s now only a matter of time as we wait and wonder how Activision looks to implement the Camo into the game.

It might arrive as part of one of CoD’s many premium bundles, or, like other cool Camos such as the Magma Camo in MW3, the Windfall Camo might be available to earn as part of a special event. Only time will tell. Make sure you keep checking back here, as we’ll update this guide the second Windfall is made official by the developers.