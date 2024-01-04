Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s list of camos is massive, and it only grows with time as new weapons and events are added, like the new animated Magma camo in January 2024.

The Vortex: War’s Domain limited-time event is the last bit of content before Season One Reloaded’s update in the middle of January, offering players some rewards to chase down. There are 15 rewards in total, including Magma, so there’s plenty for players to grind for.

And that’s exactly what the event is: a very big grind. It’s going to take a good amount of gaming to unlock all of the rewards and, of course, Magma is the final reward of the track, so it has the biggest requirement by far.

Here’s the skinny on what it takes to unlock Magma camo in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get Magma camo in MW3 and Warzone

Here’s what it looks like. Image via Activision

Magma camo is unlocked as part of the Vortex: War’s Domain event in January 2024. The event runs from Jan. 3 to 17, and the camo will not be available after that.

To unlock Magma camo in MW3 and Warzone, players simply need to earn XP while playing MW3, Warzone, or Zombies during the duration of the event. But thanks to a bug, it’s difficult to know exactly how far you are away from your goal.

Surprisingly, the XP amounts for each reward during Vortex: War’s Domain are not displaying correctly in-game. Activision announced the real values needed for each reward, including Magma, and those can be found below:

“The Goat” weapon sticker (9,500 XP)

Double XP token (21,500 XP)

“Through the Smoke” large decal (36,900 XP)

Double weapon XP token (56,350 XP)

“Ghost Fire” charm (81,100 XP)

“Skull Fire” large decal (112,450 XP)

“Volcanic” emblem (152,300,000 XP)

“A Little Rusty” calling card (202,950 XP)

Double battle pass XP token (267,200 XP)

“Winged Fire” weapon sticker (348,900 XP)

Double XP token (452,550 XP)

“Forged in Flames” calling card (584,250 XP)

“Putrid Skulls” weapon sticker (751,500 XP)

Double weapon XP token (963,950 XP)

“Magma” weapon camo (1,233,700 XP)

That’s right. It takes a whopping 1.2 million XP to earn Magma, so you better hope you saved up your double XP tokens and are ready to grind the limited-time event before it’s gone for good.

Tip: Use those double XP tokens to earn as much XP as possible, and consider buying the Tracer Pack: Horsemen War bundle in the store for double progression.

Even still, some players can’t view the Vortex event tab at all, but Activision said a fix for that is arriving in “the coming weeks.” But XP progress is still tracking, so make sure to pop double XP tokens and grind as much as possible to ensure Magma is added to your camo collection eventually.