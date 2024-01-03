MW3 devs acknowledge Vortex event bug with a fix scheduled for ‘the coming weeks’

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players looking to earn some free rewards as part of the game’s new Vortex event were a bit confused today as some discovered them nowhere to be found.

A bug affecting some players in MW3, Warzone, and Zombies made it so the 15 earnable rewards in the Vortex: War’s Domain event could not be seen in-game. Thankfully, the devs know, and the bug isn’t as bad as it may seem after all.

You can play safely. Image via Activision

“Although some players cannot currently view the Event tab, rest assured that challenges remain available and rewards can be earned,” Sledgehammer Games said on Twitter.

But a more interesting tweet came from the official @CODUpdates account, which said a fix for the issue won’t be arriving until “the coming weeks.” The event began today but will end on Jan. 17 alongside the launch of Season One Reloaded, so there’s not much time.

Luckily, the bug is merely cosmetic. The devs have assured players that although the rewards aren’t showing up in-game, they can still be earned, so there’s nothing lost here other than the convenience of checking progress in-game.

Rewards for the event include XP tokens, calling cards, weapon stickers, and a special animated camo called Magma as the final reward. The challenges are all XP-based, meaning players only need to play CoD and passively earn progress without having to do specific tasks. And anyone who plays, regardless of game mode, will be earning the rewards as they go over the next couple of weeks.

Until the fix arrives, you can check out our full list of challenges and rewards for Vortex: War’s Domain while you grind the limited-time event, including how much XP is needed to get the limited-time Magma camo.