Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s limited events have been aplenty, and 2024’s first new one is “Vortex: War’s Domain.” Like others before it, this one has its own rewards and challenges for players to unlock.

If you’ve ever wanted to use a Ray Gun in CoD multiplayer, you are now in luck. Vortex is here, and there are 15 rewards to be earned, including XP tokens, calling cards, weapon stickers, and even a special animated weapon camo.

Here’s the full list of all of the rewards in Vortex and how to get them in MW3.

What is Vortex in MW3?

Here’s how it works. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vortex is a limited-time mode in MW3, and a limited-time event has been added to celebrate it. Vortex is a free-for-all mode where a random player spawns in with the Zombies Ray Gun on a selection of three special remixed multiplayer maps.

Other players can then kill the player with the Ray Gun, and then they will be able to use it themselves.

All MW3 Vortex: War’s Domain event rewards

All of the challenges in Vortex: War’s Domain are unlocked by gaining XP. This means you can unlock them by earning XP in MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone. Wherever you play during the event, you will be gaining progress toward the rewards.

The Goat is just the beginning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Extra bonus XP can be earned if players purchase and equip the Warhorse skin for Swagger found in the “Horseman War: Ultra Skin / Tracer Pack” in the in-game store for 2,400 CoD Points.

Here’s what you can get and how much XP is needed for each:

“The Goat” weapon sticker (7,500 XP)

Double XP token (16,500 XP)

“Through the Smoke” large decal (27,000 XP)

Double weapon XP token (39,000 XP)

“Ghost Fire” charm (53,500 XP)

“Skull Fire” large decal (71,000 XP)

“Volcanic” emblem (91,000 XP)

“A Little Rusty” calling card (115,000 XP)

Double battle pass XP token (145,000 XP)

“Winged Fire” weapon sticker (176,500 XP)

Double XP token (215,500 XP)

“Forged in Flames” calling card (262,000 XP)

“Putrid Skulls” weapon sticker (317,000 XP)

Double weapon XP token (381,500 XP)

“Magma” weapon camo (458,500 XP)

How to get the Magma camo in MW3

It’s an animated camo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Magma weapon camo is a limited-time reward in MW3 during the Vortex: War’s Domain event, which runs from Jan. 3 to 17, 2024. It is unlocked by gaining 458,500 XP during the course of the event.